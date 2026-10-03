The Red/Green Alliance is in the streets of France setting her on fire. Muslims and leftists, along with a lot of students, are setting fire to hundreds of schools, churches, and vehicles. They are also setting fire to principles, firefighters, and bystanders. It’s an evil apocalypse come home to roost.

The violence also appears to be spreading beyond France, sort of like the Arab Spring. Students in Liège, Belgium, began demonstrating Thursday, and high schools there were closed Friday.

All of this is the direct result of open borders and the “Great Replacement” taking place in France, where millions of Muslims are being brought in to displace the demographic population.

The leftist students and teachers are fighting alongside revolutionary Trotskyist and Islamist groups. Don’t let the media whitewash this.

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