In the final analysis, Pope Francs will be remembered as a very divisive pope who catered to the liberal wing of Roman Catholicism with his controversial decisions to welcome unrepentant LGBTQs into the church, pushed mRNA injections on humanity, advocated the World Economic Forum’s climate-change agenda, and introduced other controversial measures into the church. He gave his blessing a few years back to a pagan ceremony that took place in St. Peter’s Square and was devoted to the South American fertility goddess Pachamama.

Like it or not, the papacy is a position of great influence in the world.

Francis used that position for great evil.

