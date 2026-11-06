One of the biggest psyops ever perpetrated on Canadians is “FREE universal healthcare,” sold as compassion and benevolence.



Of course, it isn’t free: we pay an exorbitant amount through taxes. It isn’t universal when people can’t find a doctor, wait months or years for care or, die waiting. Staff, beds, and diagnostic technology are rationed in the name of “controlling costs” - the logic of centrally planned (communist) economies. The system calls that efficiency, and it’s the patients that pay the price.



This was never about compassion. It was always about control. Whoever controls healthcare controls a massive part of the economy: billions in tax dollars, access to services, and the choices people have when they’re sick (or even when they’re not...see: covid pandemic). That power reaches deeply into our pocketbook, and, it effects our freedom...especially and arguably our most sacred freedom of all: bodily autonomy.



Canadians have been taught (indoctrinated) to treat this failing system as sacred....as some sort of symbol and proof of who and how great we are. Question it and you’re called a traitor. Meanwhile, wait lists grow, hospitals struggle, costs rise, people die, and politicians refuse to challenge the “crown jewel” because it’s political death. Admittedly, the indoctrination is impressive.



Now MAiD is similarly sold as compassion. It was pitched as a narrowly framed option for people who were terminally ill and suffering. I mean, that’s hard to argue. However, since then, the boundaries and proposals have expanded, and not slowly. Canadians have heard reports of people being offered MAiD when they sought treatment and proposals to extend eligibility to “mature children!”(who will define “mature”? Hint: government bureaucrats). Most recently they’ve tabled allowing advanced authorization, which raises serious questions about who gets to decide when a life is no longer worth supporting (hint: government bureaucrats).



This isn’t an argument about whether MAiD should exist. It’s about what happens when a system rations care, then presents death as an answer to suffering it failed to treat. Call it compassion if you want. To me, it’s cost control dressed up as benevolence: i.e. it’s cheaper to kill ‘em, than to care for ‘em.



“Free” healthcare is neither free nor working. It is not sacred, and it most definitely should not define our national identity. It’s a failing, unsustainable system and Canadians deserve to question the money and the power we’ve handed over before the house of cards completely falls.

Comment on Facebook by Sean Whittal