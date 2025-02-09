Alex Wong/Getty Images

“The American citizens absolutely were peaceful,” she said. “It was literally a small fraction of some element that had done this—and it wasn’t the rallygoers.” In hindsight, Sara Carpenter concurs with other Jan. 6 defendants who say they were waltzed into a trap and then faced unfair criminal proceedings.

“I know that they’re put in perilous situations, but what they did was so unprofessional … they endangered other officers as well as citizens,” she said. “We were at a rally; they caused a riot.” She also blames agitators for touching off the violence.

A half-dozen of the former Jan. 6 prisoners told The Epoch Times their side. The publication also reviewed Justice Department statements about each interviewee and dozens of other resources for this story. ​The interviewees, ranging from a 25-year-old entrepreneur to a 55-year-old former New York police officer, say much information has been suppressed and distorted .

This is a long read but its time the falsely incarcerated victims had a chance to tell their side of the story.

