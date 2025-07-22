Crown prosecutors are seeking significantly longer prison sentences for Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber than had previously been indicated, according to a post by Lich on social media. “They are seeking a 7 year prison sentence for myself and 8 years for [Barber],” she wrote.
Conservative MP Dean Allison took aim at the federal government, saying that it “treats actual real criminals better than this,” referring to Lich and Barber. “Steal a car, no problem, home invasions, no problem, murder a grandmother no problem, exploit children, no problem,” he wrote on X on July 20.
Who's the cowardly Liberal Crown intending to crucify our Patriots?
Unlike some countries where it's easier to gather for protests, unlike being spread out over vast distances as in Canada, one must appreciate the efforts of the Freedom Convoy patriots. Nonetheless, all locations in Canada must be active to fight our number one enemy, the government.
I know what you mean:
