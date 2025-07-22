Crown prosecutors are seeking significantly longer prison sentences for Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber than had previously been indicated, according to a post by Lich on social media. “They are seeking a 7 year prison sentence for myself and 8 years for [Barber],” she wrote.

Conservative MP Dean Allison took aim at the federal government, saying that it “treats actual real criminals better than this,” referring to Lich and Barber. “Steal a car, no problem, home invasions, no problem, murder a grandmother no problem, exploit children, no problem,” he wrote on X on July 20.

