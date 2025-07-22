ACT! For Canada

Richard Courtemanche
1h

Who's the cowardly Liberal Crown intending to crucify our Patriots?

Unlike some countries where it's easier to gather for protests, unlike being spread out over vast distances as in Canada, one must appreciate the efforts of the Freedom Convoy patriots. Nonetheless, all locations in Canada must be active to fight our number one enemy, the government.

Luc Lelievre
1h

I know what you mean:

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/dilution-a-civic-anatomy-of-institutional

