“We never could have imagined the support that we were going to receive,” Lich told the EU on Tuesday. “But what we saw, as you guys obviously did too, on the sides of the roads and on the overpasses, was an overwhelming number of Canadians out there to support us who finally felt hope for the first time in years, who finally felt proud to be Canadian for the first time in years.” The Trudeau Liberal government authorized the Emergencies Act to end the protest which had dominated downtown Ottawa for more than two weeks.

“It was the most peaceful and polite protest of all time. There was no violence. The streets of Ottawa were cleaner than they'd ever been. We were feeding the homeless, we were clearing snow, we were cleaning up garbage, and this is how they treated us, because we did not agree with our Prime Minister's point of view.”

