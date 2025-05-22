What happened in D.C. wasn’t just a crime scene. It was a warning shot—a visible crack in the spiritual and moral foundation of the West. America was built on Judeo-Christian values—truth, justice, the sanctity of life, and the belief that evil must be confronted, not excused. That foundation is being abandoned. And in its place, we’re watching a culture emerge that will excuse terrorism if it’s wrapped in the right hashtags.

We are called to stand—not with politicians, not with mobs, but with truth.

And truth is this:

Terrorism is not resistance.

Murder is not justice.

And evil, no matter how loudly it screams “Free Palestine,” is still evil.

