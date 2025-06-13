Once upon a time, the enemies of the West called themselves communists. Now, they call themselves Muslims. They’ve traded in Marx for Mohammad—the hammer and sickle for the crescent and star. And the battlefield has shifted from class struggle to civilizational jihad. This is the weaponization of religion for revolutionary conquest—the tactical upgrade of Marxist ideology into something far more dangerous: a theocratic war doctrine with global reach.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Bertrand Russell, 1924: "Bolshevism is to be reckoned with Mohammedanism rather than with Christianity and Buddhism. Christianity and Buddhism are primarily personal religions, with mystical doctrines and a love of contemplation. Mohammedanism and Bolshevism are practical, social, unspiritual, concerned to win the empire of the world."