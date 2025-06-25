Fast forward to two weeks after 7 October 2023. My son, who at that point was almost the exact same age as I was when that story happened, returned from a soccer match in the east end of Montreal, where a particular demographic group is prevalent. In the car, he said, ‘Daddy, if you had come to watch me play soccer today, and you had been wearing a Star of David, you’d be dead’. What I had escaped in 1975 is now the reality again.

