As we mark our third anniversary today, we at Gays Against Groomers are filled with gratitude and pride for the incredible strides we’ve made together in our mission to protect children from sexualization, indoctrination, and medicalization under the guise of LGBTQ+ rights. In just three years, we’ve transformed from a bold voice on social media to a powerful force for change, and we couldn’t have done it without you. Let’s take a moment to celebrate our major accomplishments and look forward to the work ahead!

From local communities to international stages, our team has been a vocal presence at rallies, school board meetings, and high-profile events. From booths at TPUSA's America Fest to educating people in the halls of Congress, we've been pedal to the medal for three years. And in December 2024, we had the honor of speaking at the Supreme Court to advocate for child protection, proving that we are far more than “just a hashtag."

