It’s three years since 7 October. Since the most savage assault on the Jewish people in the post-Nazi era. That so many ‘progressives’ in the West sided with the rapists and murderers of Jews still horrifies me. That they then demonised the Jewish fightback against that racist barbarism as itself racist, as itself barbarism, will surely be seen by future generations as the most dreadful betrayal of Jews in the early 21st century. Anti-Semitism always comes dressed in the rags of ‘virtue’. Today, too. Tear those rags off and you’ll see something ugly beyond belief – Jews being accused of genocide for resisting genocide.

If you wanted to ‘genocide’ a people, would you send them tens of millions of meals and assist in the vaccination of a million of their children from polio? Israel did that in Gaza. It spearheaded the importing of millions of tonnes of food. It worked with the World Health Organisation to vaccinate more than a million Gazan kids. Not only is this ‘unlike’ what the Nazis did to the Jews – it’s the polar, stirring, complete opposite. The Nazis starved the Jews, and gassed them, and left them in ditches to die from hunger and disease, including polio. Israel, in contrast, helped to feed Gazans and inoculate them from disease. To call the Jewish State a Nazi entity is the great, terrible lie of our times. It is a libel without compare. It is utterly without foundation.

Gaza is the most lied about war in history. Nothing else comes close. The branding of a war as a ‘genocide’, and normal war suffering as ‘famine’, is a flagrant crime against truth. The branding of the Jews’ fightback against anti-Semitic barbarism as ‘genocidal mania’ is unforgivable. The left’s likening of the armies of the Jewish homeland to the armies of Nazi Germany, and the Jews’ war of resistance against Islamofascists to the Nazis’ vaporisation of the Jews, is a sickening act of moral inversion. It projects on to the Jews Europe’s own historic crimes of genocidal mania. Our present moment might celebrate such despicable Jew-baiting – posterity, I suspect, will not.

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