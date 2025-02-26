Europe’s history is filled with heroes who fought against Islamic jihad—from Santiago Matamoros in Spain to Vlad Tepes in Romania to Charles Martel in France. Time and again, Europe has had to fight off brutal Islamic invasions. Yet today, Western leaders pretend that Islam can coexist with the West—a delusion peddled as an anesthetic for the masses, while the reality is clear to those who suffer under its violence and historical-level oppression.

Germany and other leftist-controlled Western nations didn’t just allow this invasion. They engineered it. Merkel ran ads across the Middle East and North Africa, urging Muslims to flood Europe. And they knew exactly what they were doing.

Read more >