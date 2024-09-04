That’s right, ban the knives, NOT the Muslim invaders who are stabbing people to death. After laying a white rose at the site of the Diversity Festival slashing where an ISIS-linked Syrian Muslim illegal alien left three dead and eight wounded, Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised “rapid action would be taken against knives.” The Festival of Diversity ended in bloodshed, as it always does, but there will be another one. Much of the West now exists in the throes of an endless diversity festival where no one notices the killers, only the number of rounds in their magazines and the lengths of their blades.

