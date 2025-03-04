DOGE will fire up the citizens of every country, and they all will demand their “fucking money back.” In every country. Every single country, this will grow and grow and grow. Within five years, ten at the outside, the entire world will be a different place. And as DOGE moves into Defence, State, the IRS, Health, the revealed thieving of the upper middle classes will change the world. No wonder they were trying to disarm us.

Climate is a black hole of funding/theft. On Thursday, Lee Zeldin at the EPA reported a $2,000,000,000 grant from the EPA to a group associated with Stacey Abrams, a group whose 2023 donations totalled all of $100. What would they do? Stand up climate protestors, paid climate protestors. Go to schools and scare the kids. Rile up neighborhoods, glue themselves to paintings and sidewalks. The number of actual protestors, not counting the weak hysterics, is near zero. Heading every climate related group is a grim psychological operative, using every trick in the book to turn people into slavering maniacs.

