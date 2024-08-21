I have been reporting about this for exactly four years, warning people that it was coming and to prepare for the day when you won’t be able to buy or sell unless you submit to a biometric digital ID based on a scan of your eyeballs, your palm, or some other unique physical feature. Whoever submits to a biometric digial ID is accepting a sinister system designed for one reason and one reason only — to inventory and control every human being on the planet through the power of artificial intelligence.

Read more >