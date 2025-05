Why the West Can’t Say ‘Islamic Rape Culture’

This isn’t about race. It’s about Islamic supremacy—a belief system that dehumanizes infidel women and sanctions sexual violence under certain conditions.

And the refusal to name that system is not neutrality. It’s betrayal.

If we don’t speak the truth—loudly, publicly, unapologetically—we’re not just complicit.

We are collaborators.

