‘Believe all women’ was the #MeToo mantra. But this was, for many years, never extended to the girls who were raped above kebab shops in Ramsgate or Rochdale. They had to keep quiet for the good of multiculturalism. Wrong type of girl, wrong type of perpetrator. Perversely, those who even acknowledged what was going on were accused of peddling some kind of racist conspiracy theory.

If the grooming-gangs scandal has exposed anything about the state of progressive feminism in Britain, it is that its sympathies only extend to certain types of women, with certain types of problems, caused by certain types of men. Indeed, there is something darkly comic about a ‘feminism’ that pushes to have London’s Tube stations plastered with posters reminding men that ‘staring is sexual harassment’, yet ignores the endemic, violent abuse of thousands of girls for decades.

