This week we exceeded 6,600 days of Hamas' rule over the Gaza Strip. Hamas seized control of Gaza on June 14, 2007, after winning the 2006 elections and violently ousting its rivals. In the ensuing 18-plus years, Hamas has entrenched itself as an authoritarian regime in Gaza that many observers label as one of the worst governments ever to rise to power through elections. Gaza's 2 million residents have endured systemic oppression, human rights abuses, economic devastation, and repeated wars as a result of Hamas' "leadership." Hamas has systematically stolen from its people in every possible way, and explicitly makes the deaths of those under its rule a central facet of its military strategy. Hamas has waged a campaign of terror against Israel and Jews worldwide, but it does so by first reigning with terror over the people of Gaza.

