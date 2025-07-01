Canada Day is about the men who took Vimy Ridge when nobody else could. About the boys who stormed Juno Beach. About Frederick Banting, Terry Fox, and Corporal Nathan Cirillo. It’s about Wayne Gretzky, and Sir John A Macdonald, and Tommy Douglas, and George Etienne Cartier, and Billy Bishop, and John Candy, and Pierre Berton, Tommy Prince, the Group of Seven. The Tragically Hip, Rush, Leonard Cohen, Avril Lavigne, Shania Twain and Celine.

It’s about the Golden Goal, the Bill of Rights, the peaceful founding of our Confederation. It’s about our peacekeeping missions, the summit series, the railway from sea to shining sea. It’s about the Canadarm, the Stanley Cup, The Northwest passage, NATO, NORAD, Medicare. And a list that would take 100 news articles to fill up just one small portion of what makes us the best place to live on Earth.

