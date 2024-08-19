What happens if Democrats get their way? They showed us during the COVID lockdowns of 2020. We get a nation where politicians decide whether we may go to work, pray at church, or visit friends. We get a closed society in which the Bill of Rights is suspended for every declared “emergency.” We get Democrat mayors threatening to jail dissenters for their speech and Democrat governors siccing National Guard troops on communities that resist. We get mass surveillance, civil fines, and quasi-martial law. We get food and fuel shortages, business closures, and housing crises. We get one-party totalitarianism that glorifies fraudulent “expertise.” In other words, we get endless division, intimidation, misery, anger, and hate.

Read more >