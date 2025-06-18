Imam Hassen Chalghoumi of Drancy, near Paris, is astonished by what Israel is currently doing in Iran. He writes:

I, a son of Ishmael, an imam, a Muslim, a man of peace, hereby present my sincere testimony about this extraordinary people:

I must admit, I believe in religions and miracles. But there is something about this people — the people of Israel — that feels like a living miracle.

A people the Pharaohs tried to erase 3,000 years ago… and failed.

A people the Babylonians tried to annihilate 2,500 years ago… and failed.

A people the Romans tried to wipe out 2,000 years ago… and failed.

A people the Nazis tried to exterminate 80 years ago… and failed to erase.

A people the Arabs fought in five wars to wipe off the map… and failed.

This is a small nation in number, but with a unique strength — a divine blessing. Wherever it lays its hand, it succeeds: in finance, commerce, science, philosophy, literature… A desert land turned into a paradise, without oil or gas, but with liberty, democracy, intelligence, and determination.

This is a people who gave the world Einstein, Newton, Kafka, Karl Marx, Nietzsche, Spinoza, Freud… and many others who left a mark on humanity.

There are realities that neither reason nor logic can explain.

There is only one word for it: miracle.

For two and a half years now, this people has been fighting on five fronts. They said it was tired, that it was about to collapse… and yet, it surprises the world by opening a new front against the Iranian enemy — one that frightens even Arab regimes.

This people, though small in number, possesses the courage of nobles, the wisdom of prophets, the patience of the righteous, and the determination of survivors. How could it be otherwise, when it is known they are the descendants of Abraham, Solomon, David, Moses, Jacob, Joseph… and 1,523 prophets and emissaries from their lineage?

This is a people who brought monotheism and faith in one God to the world. A people driven by a thirst for life, for work, for innovation, and for continuity — a drive that has lasted more than 4,000 years.

Truly, I find no other word to describe them but: a nation of miracles.

If the Arabs had clear vision, they would choose to unite with this people, to learn from them, to cooperate with them… perhaps they would absorb some of their knowledge, wisdom, and dignity.

Hassen Chalghoumi

Imam City of Drancy

