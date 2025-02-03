The fact is that Justin Trudeau’s policies since 2015 have left Canada vulnerable and exposed to all manner of serious threats: rampant crime on our streets, raging antisemitism, uncontrolled immigration, a severe housing crisis, a weakened military, and a focus on nonsensical climate policies that have cornered this country into economic over-reliance on the United States and left us veering towards national poverty. I won’t even get into Trudeau’s inexplicable obsession with identity politics.

Our debt has never been higher, our productivity has never been lower, and our dollar is at near-historic lows. Canada has been severely debilitated as a direct result of Justin Trudeau’s 9+ year clown show. It is truly appalling.

The fact is that Trudeau should have resigned last year, called an election, and allowed his party to choose another leader in time to allow our country to choose a new leader to face the imminent threat posed by a renewed and reinvigorated Trump presidency.

Instead, he clung to power for as long as he could, denying reality, despite the massive and widespread unpopularity of his minority government. Finally, he chose to suspend parliament and announce a “resignation” that has still left him in charge of representing our country during one of the worst economic crises we have faced in our history. We are leaderless and rudderless.

Justin Trudeau and his party mocked and taunted Donald Trump and the Republican Party repeatedly over the last five years, with an air of condescension and superiority that has poisoned the Canada-US relationship.

Even after Trump’s win in 2024, Trudeau publicly lamented the fact that Americans didn’t elect Kamala Harris. That level of stupidity is difficult to understand. Now he can’t even get the American president to answer his phone calls. Are you surprised?

The history of Canada since 2015 is an outrage on so many levels. It shouldn’t have to come to this, but here we are. Canadians have the right to be angry, but we shouldn’t forget how we got here, and we should direct that anger towards the real cause of our predicament.

The challenges we face as a country today will either kill Canada or ultimately make it stronger. It’s going to be fascinating to watch how we decide to address it.

Thanks to Ricky Black