The verdict screams a brutal truth: dare to question the COVID-19 narrative as a skilled, seasoned investigator, no matter your employer, and the system will grind you to dust. Detective Helen Grus’s fate is a glaring warning—conform or be crushed. Now it’s up to the Ottawa Police Service rank and file to decide: are you gutless sheep or fearless lions? This fight isn’t just hers—it’s yours too. If you can’t see that, then heaven help you, stick to writing parking tickets and leave justice to those with spines. Stand up, or stay down.

