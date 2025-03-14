In January of 2023 Action4Canada created a petition and brought awareness to a matter involving Tyson Cook, aka drag queen Frieda Whales, who was set to perform/read to children at a local library. We learned that in his spare time, Mr Cook created videos depicting murders, cannibalism and Satanic-like rituals and his social media posts consisted of sexually vulgar and profane language (learn more here).

Now, two years later, Mr Cook has decided to file a vexatious and frivolous Notice of Civil Claim accusing Action4Canada of publishing “statements online that are harassing, disparaging, and defamatory“…and that “these publications contain obviously false content”. However, all of the content was created by Mr Cook, not A4C. We merely reported on and posted what he had already made public, as is our duty to do so.

