In January of 2023 Action4Canada created a petition and brought awareness to a matter involving Tyson Cook, aka drag queen Frieda Whales, who was set to perform/read to children at a local library. We learned that in his spare time, Mr Cook created videos depicting murders, cannibalism and Satanic-like rituals and his social media posts consisted of sexually vulgar and profane language (learn more here).
Our petition requested that the City of Kelowna STOP using taxpayers’ money to fund Drag Queen Story Hours, and that the School District reassess Mr Cook’s suitability as an EA.
Not that long ago, people used to be friendly, felt safe and far more connected to others in their communities (and happy). Then, all of a sudden, Woke Radical Tyranny took over, within a few years I wasn't allowed, or got into trouble for saying Merry Christmas, and worse violently threatened for saying Happy Hanukkah, by the Indoctrinated mob dummies. But, this stuff is allowed, and promoted!
Can someone pleaseexplain how teachers totally back these psycho ´s ?
They can hit the nighlife as much as they want and act the way they wish to but not around my grandchildren