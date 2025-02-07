In January of 2023 Action4Canada created a petition and brought awareness to a matter involving Tyson Cook, aka drag queen Frieda Whales, who was set to perform/read to children at a local library. We learned that in his spare time, Mr Cook created videos depicting murders, cannibalism and Satanic-like rituals and his social media posts consisted of sexually vulgar and profane language (learn more here).

Our petition requested that the City of Kelowna STOP using taxpayers’ money to fund Drag Queen Story Hours, and that the School District reassess Mr Cook’s suitability as an EA.

