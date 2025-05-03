The Canadian left, which self-identifies as workers of-the-world-wobblies-ready-to-storm-any-barricade, last week elected a central banker whose activities over the past twenty years have systematically crushed the class they claim to support. Turns out that pretending to be a fierce fighter for the working class has cashed the liberals out nicely with lovely other-peoples-money, as it has Mark Carney. And they want that to continue.

Never mind that 40% of the middle class is living hand to mouth, that 50% of Canadians are considering leaving, that Canada has had the lowest growth among 50 developed countries since 2019, that Gen Z, who voted overwhelmingly for Conservatives, are living in despair

Forget them, let us keep our delusions about climate and stop oil and sneering at the most significant political groundswell of the past 100 years. Canadians are late to every party. It’s definitional. A plurality are paid by the government to shut up and shut up more, forty-six percent at last count are funded by the public sector. As in, “My extra extra virtuous “non-profit” needs more government dosh!

This is a long article but I urge you to read it if you want to understand who the enemy is.