Norman Fenton spent decades in the university sector as a professor and witnessed at first hand its transformation by left-wing ideologues intent on weaponising the expertise of the institutions they’d hijacked and crushing free speech within and without. His new book: ‘The Capture of Academia: How Universities Shape Power, Silence Dissent, and Influence Society’, documents that transformation in calm but devastating prose.

On 24 September 2026 I was interviewed by the renowned, brilliant historian David Starkey about my new book. Historian David Starkey was one of Cambridge University’s most distinguished public celebrities, regularly used in its public-facing activities. But in 2020, after almost 50 years of association with Cambridge, he was effectively cast out over what he described as “one offensive word” used during a podcast.

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