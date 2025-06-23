History is Calling
The Crown Prince said it. The people are living it. And the West better not ruin it—again.
The Islamic Republic is not reformable. It is not misunderstood. It is collapsing. And the man who has lived exile with dignity—Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi—stood before the world today and made it unmistakably clear: This regime must fall. No nuclear negotiations. No quiet deals in Vienna. No second wind from Western cowardice.
Only time will tell , hoping for the liberation of the Iranian and Canadian people