How Are We Going To Deal With The Influx of Illegal Immigrants Fleeing Trump's America?
"That's Why Diplomacy was Invented" Trudeau Minister has the WORST Interview Ever
Trudeau’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly, provides non-answers to pointed questions about Trump’s planned mass deportation of illegal immigrants and the certainty that they will enter Canada across an under-staffed border. It is obvious that the Trudeau Liberals have no plan to defend the Canadian border and may even be complicit in future illegal immigration.