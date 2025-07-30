The rape and exploitation of white working-class girls was not a result of innocent ‘mistakes’ by agencies; they were deliberate decisions that enabled abuse under the liberal utopian idea of multiculturalism. ‘Community cohesion’ was seen as more important than these vulnerable young girls. We must now ensure that the new national inquiry tackles the root issue of the exploitation to ensure it never happens again. Victims deserve direct acknowledgement of how the authorities failed them. Those at the top and on the ground of these agencies who ignored these girls must face accountability; they were just as guilty as the perpetrators.

