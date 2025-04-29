The Liberals’ victory has reshaped Canada’s political landscape in ways few could have imagined just months ago. With Mark Carney now at the helm, the country enters a new chapter marked by economic uncertainty, stagnating incomes, high housing costs, cost of living expenses that have skyrocketed, immigration levels that are straining public services while creating a populist backlash, a rising separatist movement in the West, and a volatile relationship with its closest ally.

We’ll see now if Carney is up to the task.

Read more >