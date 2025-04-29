How Canada’s Conservatives Botched the Election of a Lifetime
A few months ago, the Liberals appeared doomed to defeat. But last night, Mark Carney won the prime ministership. Who’s to blame?
The Liberals’ victory has reshaped Canada’s political landscape in ways few could have imagined just months ago. With Mark Carney now at the helm, the country enters a new chapter marked by economic uncertainty, stagnating incomes, high housing costs, cost of living expenses that have skyrocketed, immigration levels that are straining public services while creating a populist backlash, a rising separatist movement in the West, and a volatile relationship with its closest ally.
We’ll see now if Carney is up to the task.
Incredible but I see a pattern !
O ´toole did it
Sheer did it
Duhaime in quebec did it
They all rose , then a month before the election , they purposely sabotage to lose , I guess Poilievre used the same technique
The money bag must be huge for them to take the fall …
This post makes a lot of assumptions.
Check back in 1 to 2 months to learn how many were wrong.
