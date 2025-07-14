Major victories to protect children from LGBT grooming in Canadian schools are happening thanks to the hard work of activists, explained Action 4 Canada founder and chief Tanya Gaw on this episode of Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman.

Gaw, a Christian patriot who leads thousands of activists across Canada, celebrated recent developments in Alberta. Just a couple of years ago, there was a major win in Saskatchewan, too. And with hard work, other provinces (and American states) could see similar victories.

But of course, Gaw's wins have not come without price. She is currently being sued by a "drag queen" who targets children. But even in all of it, she is celebrating that the truth is coming out.

