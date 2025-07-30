In the International Business Times, journalist Amanda Remling wrote in an article entitled “Andrew Breitbart Cause of Death: Was He Assassinated?” that “right before the blogger’s death he claimed to have videos that showed President Obama’s ties to radicals in the 1980s. The videos are going to come out, Breitbart had said. The narrative is going to come out that Barack Obama met a bunch of silver ponytails back in the 1980s like Bill [Ayers] and Bernadine Dorhn who, equally radical, said ‘One day we’re going to have the presidency.’”

On February 29, 2012, Breitbart collapsed on a street near his home in Brentwood and died the next day at the age of 43 of heart failure, according to an autopsy. Eerily, just a couple of weeks later, the coroner who worked on Breitbart’s body died by poisoning.

