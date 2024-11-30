There is an old saying that when the United States sneezes, Canada catches a cold. Recent events in Canada, however, suggest that the US should immunize itself from a dangerously virulent virus that has swept across the nation — nowhere more so than in Montreal: Open Jew hatred.
The Quebec government has long fretted about protecting its French linguistic heritage. As a result, they have opened their borders to hundreds of thousands of immigrants from French-speaking Islamic nations who might otherwise not share the secular and liberal values that define Quebec society, and who hail from societies defined by ubiquitous Jew hatred.
So sad what the progressives have done! It’s not the first time in history this has happened, just look at Lebanon, an Arab Christian nation once known as Paris of the Middle East. Then all the do gooders let them in and look at it now. It used to be far away growing up but now the Trojan Horse is inside the gates. So sad. We need a Churchill in Canada 🇨🇦