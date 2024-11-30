There is an old saying that when the United States sneezes, Canada catches a cold. Recent events in Canada, however, suggest that the US should immunize itself from a dangerously virulent virus that has swept across the nation — nowhere more so than in Montreal: Open Jew hatred.

The Quebec government has long fretted about protecting its French linguistic heritage. As a result, they have opened their borders to hundreds of thousands of immigrants from French-speaking Islamic nations who might otherwise not share the secular and liberal values that define Quebec society, and who hail from societies defined by ubiquitous Jew hatred.

