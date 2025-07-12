Terror attacks. Hate marches. Blasphemy laws by the backdoor. These are some of the bitter fruits of decades of multiculturalism. Dividing Britons by their ethnic, religious and cultural background was supposed to promote tolerance, openness and a more cohesive society. Instead, it has fuelled hatred, narcissism and a vicious strain of Islamism. Yet as democracy and liberty are being slowly eroded, our cowardly elites refuse even to notice. Here, Harry Saul Markham – author of new book The Melted Pot – warns his fellow liberal centrists that complacency is not an option. Unless we restore a sense of shared values, British society will continue to unravel.

