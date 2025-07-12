ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Anderson's avatar
Brian Anderson
1d

The Kalergi Plan come alive

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Courtemanche's avatar
Richard Courtemanche
1d

The invasion was allowed to grow irrevocably out of control.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture