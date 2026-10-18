Omer Shem Tov, 23, spent over 16 months in the tunnels of Gaza. For over a year, he’s been sharing his story around the world — how he survived and the choices that sustained him through it all, including 450 days of total isolation, 50 of them in a pitch-dark dungeon where he couldn’t even stand up. How does a person stay sane in such an environment, let alone emerge to so grippingly share the profound insights of his ordeal and even write a book, as he recounts finding God in a place so dark it defies the imagination?

In a riveting conversation following the publication of his book, Meeting Myself in Hell, Omer shares the memories you would assume he’d prefer to forget: severe abuse, beatings, starvation, isolation, refusal to cooperate with his captors’ demands to harm others; but then, encountering his true sense of self and his unbreakable bond with his Creator, specifically in the place where nothing else remained.

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