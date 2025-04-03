Every major element of the official Covid narrative has been proven false: The origins of the virus, the validity of PCR tests, the suppression of early treatments, the denial of natural immunity, the so-called “safety and effectiveness” of vaccines, and the utility of masks, lockdowns, and vaccine passports. Yet those who questioned any part of it faced unprecedented ostracism and persecution.

To those who now post about the next trending cause while pretending the last few years never happened: Your performative activism has been exposed for what it always was—a social fashion accessory, discarded the moment real courage was required. You’ve lost all credibility to speak about inclusion, justice, or human rights. You didn’t just observe discrimination—you celebrated it. You didn’t just ignore medical coercion—you demanded it. You didn’t just witness the silencing of the injured – you actively participated in it.

