Discussion about this post

Hate the Boy Wonder
13h

The Canadian media and the Liberals, not Conservative supporters, were painting Poilievre as a Maple MAGA. It was a term of derision. Poilievre was trying to distance himself from comparisons to Trump and seemed to be soft-balling throughout his campaign. He was fighting with one hand tied behind his back. I wanted him to be bold. I wanted him to educate Canadians about the World Economic Forum, talk outright about the WEF-infiltrated Liberal Party and illustrate how the WEF had destroyed the countries of the EU and UK. He should have explained how the globalists destroy countries from within and described the Orwellian life Canadians would endure if the Liberals were to win. Instead, his theme was HOPE - hope for a better, safer, more prosperous future. It wasn't enough to win the support of the millions of Canadians who were so worried about the ridiculous prospect of becoming the 51st state that they forgot all about the nine years of failed Liberal governance.

Claudio
10h

The media is the cancer !

