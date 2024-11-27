The waters are further muddied by the introduction of the category of race. The APPG report maintains that ‘Islamophobia is rooted in racism’. But Islam is not a race. It is a religion. People from all kinds of ethnic backgrounds are Muslims. Defining ‘Islamophobia’ as a ‘type of racism’ is clearly an attempt to tarnish any criticism of Islamic beliefs or practices with the brush of racism.

In a free society, we must be at liberty to debate and criticise all kinds of beliefs and practices. The idea of Islamophobia cuts against this principle. It is an attempt to introduce a new blasphemy law through the backdoor. And it should have no place in modern Britain.

Read more >