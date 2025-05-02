What is unfolding in Canada is not politics. It is not reform. It is a hostile takeover by global forces using one of the most sophisticated and destructive plans ever devised to collapse a free society from within.

The plan is referred to as the Cloward Piven Strategy. The man they have chosen to complete this agenda is Mark Carney.

Mark Carney was not elected. He was selected. His loyalty is not to the Canadian people. It is to the World Economic Forum (WEF), the United Nations (UN), the Bank for International Settlements, and other unelected global institutions that aim to erase national sovereignty and individual freedom.

(Cloward Piven Strategy in definition: The strategy aims to utilize "militant anti poverty groups" to facilitate a "political crisis" by overloading the welfare system via an increase in welfare claims, forcing the creation of a system of guaranteed minimum income and "redistributing income through the federal government.")

In 1966, Columbia University professors Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven developed an eight-point strategy to collapse a free nation from within intentionally. Their idea was to overwhelm the system through massive economic and social destabilization so that citizens would beg for authoritarian control in exchange for survival. This strategy has now been adapted and weaponized by global financial elites and is being applied to #Canada right now.

If you have never heard of the Cloward-Piven Strategy, it does not matter. It is already being implemented for you. You are not imagining the chaos. It is designed to demoralize you, to confuse you, and to make you submit.

Mark Carney is the chosen executor. Below are the eight points of the Cloward-Piven Strategy, along with concrete actions Carney has taken to implement each one.

1. Overload and bankrupt the welfare system

In 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdowns, Carney publicly supported massive government stimulus spending, including the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), which gave more than eight million Canadians free money with no strings attached. This program cost over 81 billion Canadian dollars. Carney, in a July 2020 speech to the London School of Economics, called these types of stimulus packages "essential tools for transition" and praised the role of public finance in "accelerating the shift to stakeholder capitalism."

The Canadian COVID-19 lockdowns were not about public health. They were all about creating permanent dependency. The more individuals rely on government support, the more control the government has. Canada's debt has now reached more than 1.5 trillion dollars. The system is being driven toward bankruptcy by design.

2. Raise the cost of living until survival becomes the only focus

In February 2021, Carney co-authored a report for the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, where he pushed for removing capital from carbon-based industries and redirecting it into climate-compliant investments. The direct outcome of this has been a reduction in oil and gas supply, spiking prices across the board.

In July 2022, Carney’s climate agenda began affecting Canadian energy producers when major banks stopped issuing loans to oil and gas firms unless they complied with net-zero targets. With fuel prices soaring, Canadians now face historic inflation. Food banks across the country report record demand. In Canada, the cost of groceries has increased from March 2020 to March 2025, approximately 30.2 percent in total.

Carney knows these policies crush the middle class. That is the point. When individuals struggle to feed their families or fill their gas tanks, they stop resisting.

3. Defund and destabilize law enforcement

On June 8, 2020, just days after the death of George Floyd in the United States, Carney wrote an op-ed in the Globe and Mail endorsing social movements that called for defunding police. In that article, he promoted the idea that institutions need to be reformed to serve “social justice” rather than law and order. His exact words were that the economy must become more “inclusive” and must reflect new social priorities.

In Canada, this narrative led to police budget reductions in major cities, including Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. The result has been a significant rise in violent crime, carjackings, and open drug use. As cities become less safe, public demand increases for technological surveillance, biometric security, and government monitoring. Carney has supported the digital ID infrastructure that will replace traditional policing with algorithmic control.

4. Control education to indoctrinate the next generation

In October 2020, Carney became head of the Brookfield ESG advisory group, which has since partnered with the United Nations to fund youth education programs across North America. These programs are designed to train children and university students to accept climate compliance, equity mandates, and global governance as normal.

In March 2023, the University of Toronto received millions in funding tied to a Brookfield-backed ESG curriculum. These classes redefine economic freedom as dangerous and promote submission to centralized digital control. The youth of Canada are no longer being educated. They are being conditioned.

5. Eliminate private property through regulation, taxation, and debt traps

Carney supports net-zero home compliance. In April 2023, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation proposed mandatory energy audits for homes before sale. This policy was developed in part by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, which Carney chairs.

These audits will be used to justify carbon taxes on homeowners, making it impossible for many families to sell or afford upgrades. At the same time, interest rate hikes driven by central banks have doubled mortgage payments since early 2022. Carney supports these hikes as necessary to curb inflation. The result is mass foreclosure. This is not mismanagement. This is extraction.

6. Promote division through identity politics

Carney has repeatedly made public statements aligning with social justice narratives. In May 2021, he gave a speech at the Public Policy Forum where he called for economic systems that serve “racial justice,” “climate justice,” and “gender equity.” These are not neutral goals. They are designed to divide individuals and pit them against one another based on race, gender, and ideology.

While Canadians fight over perceived slights and identity labels, the real theft is happening quietly. Carney’s controllers benefit from chaos.

The more fractured society becomes, the easier it is to dominate.

7. Undermine faith and family to replace them with state loyalty

In 2019, Carney spoke at the Vatican in support of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, a group designed to unite global corporations, financial institutions, and the Catholic Church under a single moral-economic framework. The message was clear. Loyalty must shift from traditional institutions to a centralized system where moral authority is dictated by economic compliance.

At the same time, Canadian government programs now incentivize children to bypass parental consent on gender decisions, vaccines, and personal health records. Carney supports these policies. They remove the parent and insert the state.

8. Create permanent dependence on the state through programmable money

Carney is one of the most vocal international advocates for Central Bank Digital Currencies. In a December 2019 speech at the Bank for International Settlements, Carney said that the future of money will be programmable and trackable and must support sustainable development.

In October 2023, the Bank of Canada began pilot testing a central bank digital currency. Carney is advising that effort. Once implemented, this programmable currency will allow the government to freeze accounts, limit purchases, and control every financial transaction. There will be no cash! No Privacy! No Freedom!

This is the full Cloward-Piven strategy. These are not theories. These are documented facts. And Mark Carney was placed into the Canadian federal election to finish the job."

Author unknown: From Facebook/May 1, 2025