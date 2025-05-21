There’s a surefire way to know you’re on the wrong side of history: you get praised by Hamas. This ignominious fate befell Britain, France and Canada this week. The three big hitters of the West’s liberal conscience issued a statement condemning Israel and guess who loved it? Yes, the army of anti-Semites devoted to Israel’s destruction. The neo-fascist militia that killed more Jews in one day on 7 October 2023 than anyone has since the Nazis. These nations have taken ‘a significant step in the right direction’, gushed the Jew-killers.

Give yourselves a pat on the back, Starmer, Carney and Macron: you’ve made a gang of racist mass murderers very happy.

