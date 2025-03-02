There is no such thing as the LGBTQ community. There never was. Plenty of desperate attention-seekers, however, work full-time pretending there is. Every minute of the day legions of the sexually self-obsessed come gibbering onto the internet to yell about themselves, their desires and desperation, non-binary bimbos, nipple-pierced furries etc. Without exception each one insists they “represent” the phantom commune. But the internet isn’t reality, and their community is a mirage. It’s a communist-friendly collective of triple-X tolerance invoked only to attract votes or console the victims of arrested development. Grown-ups know better.

It’s a cliche in politics that extremists ruin the game for everyone else. It’s also true that those seeking election will scrape every barrel in search of support. As we know, government attracts deeply flawed individuals, so politicians are quick to spot the voter-potential of anybody with a permanent chip on their shoulder. Pissed off? Downtrodden? That will all stop when you Vote For Me! In an era when voter turnout collapsed to levels of apathy bordering on disdain, the inevitable consequence was a dramatic shift towards policies aimed at placating the whims of the self-obsessed.

The Left were first to successfully exploit this collection of entitled sulkers, but the right soon wised up. The sex-obsessed became easy meat for the party people on both wings of the albatross. Yet for all the carrots thrown their way, this collection of me-first voters was never remotely a community, merely a focus group of the easily-led. Choose any theatre in the country. Put three gay guys into rehearsal with three lesbians. Surely (a 12 year-old might assume) they will form a community? Ya think? Well, once you’ve cleaned the wounds, swept the shredded scripts offstage, rebuilt the prop furniture and payed the cast counselling fees, you will see the LGBTQ sequence revealed for the alphabetti spaghetti it is. And, without doubt, you will dismiss the fantasy of the ‘LGBTQ community’ once and for all.

There was a time when laws discriminated against homosexual behaviour. But that ship has sailed -those laws are gone- and suddenly we learned that sympathy, tolerance and equality were not nearly enough. Deprived of their precious coat of martyrdom, self-obsessed gay folk turned their personal preference into a quasi-religious cult demanding a whole lot more than equality. Victimhood was way too much fun to be surrendered and the plague of universal inclusion was launched. Gay activists demanded that visible, tactile evidence of their proclivities must be ever-present. In every TV show and movie, in every sport, every shop, workplace, hospital and -surprise- in every classroom. Like milk in a boiling pot this foamed out into the ugly “celebrations” which put BDSM orgy-fans tramping on the streets, to flaunt and strut their leathery fetishes in the face of mute, bemused normies on the sidewalks- and more importantly, in the faces of their children.

Perhaps both wings of the establishment were too busy counting votes to realise how easily sexual extremists could insert themselves into the alphabet soup. Or maybe the political class was already top-heavy with deviants and nonces eager to bound out of the closet waving their dildos. Either way by 2010 the time was ripe for the pornification of the public. The smartphone generation was busy evolving an all-sex all-the-time culture. College life became centred on hookups. Action between the ears came a distant second to action between the legs. Millions of students simply ignored the tuition, as if the exorbitant fees paid by their parents were really just a ticket to three years of non-stop fornication.

Meanwhile in the outside world, Pride and Progress flags were hoisted over public buildings across the globe, from embassies to libraries, with special emphasis on hospitals and schools. Bewildered by the onslaught and cowed by threats of hate-crime prosecution, the heterosexual majority were more or less compelled to raise the tolerance bar to whatever height demanded by any blue-haired gender-knobhead with an axe to grind.

Where gay people were concerned, 90% of white British were not just tolerant but indifferent. In fact, we were never very interested because -shock news- we are not all obsessed by our own sexuality or that of others. But healthy disinterest stops dead when sexual preference is used to smuggle extremism into, for example, classrooms. The uncomfortable truth is that the endlessly expanding alphabetic umbrella (LGBTQIAP++KFC&£BBCffs) was purpose-built to protect a growing mob of closet perverts and their enablers. Through the lens of reality, this litany of capital letters is exposed as nothing more than extremist propaganda aimed squarely at children, using crafty, infantile slogans and attractive symbols in selected primary colours -with the emphasis on primary. Not a week goes by without pedophiles rearing their heads in our playgrounds…

LAST WEEK’S LGBTQ HEADLINER

Behind the distractions of rainbow flags and alphabet soup, pedophiles walk in the footprints of gay rights. The moment anyone dares to notice, the activist/enablers leap forward yelling homophobia. In this way, blowing the whistle to prevent child-abuse is re-framed as “a hateful attack on the LGBTQIP community”. Some bearded drag queen rolls up at your local library expecting to read dodgy books aloud in close proximity to children, ideally with some touchy-feely thrown in, but Mr and Mrs Normal are supposed to ignore the pedophilic subtext and clap along like seals. For some reason nobody can explain, vulgar sex-mimics -which is what these characters are- should, we are told, have unfettered access to children in public places. Or else.

The highly visible drag queens were somewhat late to the party however, as they quietly trotted into the public spaces already colonised for them by the trans-troopers. Cosmetic surgeons had swotted up on Frankenstein and decided to make sex-changes available -if the price was right. Great slabs of pseudo-scientfic waffle were written and rammed down the throat of anyone stupid enough to think that humans come in two sexes. In the fantasy world of cut-and-paste genital surgery, all you had to do was believe in fairies. God was dead, gender was born and the science of DNA was trumped by the religion of LGBT. Transition was a one-stop-shop and the phrase ‘Trans women are women’ ushered rapists and perverts into the female-only spaces which civilisation created specifically for the protection of women and girls.

People noticed. I noticed, as it happens, in the year 2017. It could not have been any more obvious that once the ‘T’ was pegged onto the LGB, that so-called ‘community’ would quickly become pedophile headquarters. From day one the T was targeted at children and the propaganda was aggressive, blatant and disgusting. It was so obvious I was amazed that gay men and women in particular didn’t immediately detonate in anger and publicly draw the line. Nothing to do with us, they should have said. Every gay organisation in the country -and there were plenty- should have opened fire on the Trans horrorshow the moment it appeared.

But of course, I had overlooked one vitally important factor. There is no LGBT community. There never was -not even an LGB community. If there had been, our society need not have endured over a decade of raving insanity -and thousands of mutilated children could have been been spared the degradation of knife-point abuse which these evil butchers call “gender-affirming care”.

The T, however, was a runaway success. The Trans-agenda was propagandised fast and hard. Every elected official at every level of government was turning cartwheels to grab a slice of the biggest growth area in identity-politics. Blink and it was LGBTQ+. All bets were off as a thunderous wave of alphabet people fell upon the trans-train, each grabbing a letter of their own. Next came the LGBTQIA+ community, although 90% of the LGB had no idea who the hell the eyes and the ‘A’s were. Sane people were left wondering if sexuality keyboarding would ever peak, as the LGBTQIA2++something $WTF hit the screens. Back at NewFrankenstein.org the money was rolling in. No organ, they claimed, was unfakeable, no sexual characteristic beyond the scope of their reality-dicing scalpels.

It must have seemed, for a few brief years, that this joyless gravy-train would roll for ever. There was money for anything with a T stuck on the end, and laws to to hold the fort against pesky sceptics. Critics who dared to question either the methods or the madness ran into a mighty wall built of bullshit bricks, stuck together with woke word-salad and fairy-liquid.

Then -slowly at first- the dam began to break. The origins of ideology-inspired sex-change surgery were traced back to ghoulish psychologist at John Hopkins University named Dr John Money -a fantasist who destroyed the lives and bodies of children handed to him for “help” by their astoundingly naive parents. He coined phrases like “gender theory” and is as near to being the source of this 21st century abomination as can be unearthed.

John Money was approached by the parents of twin boys, Bryan and Bruce. Bruce tragically had his penis destroyed during a botched circumcision. Confidently asserting that “gender is just a social construct” Money’s advice was to further mutilate the child’s genitals with castration, and have a crude cavity dug from his crotch which the boy would later be told was his “vagina”. This butchery was carried out before his second birthday. Bruce should, Money advised, be raised as a girl, told he was a girl, and would therefore, Money predicted, live a happy life as a ‘woman’. As part of their ongoing “therapy” the twins were stripped naked and directed to simulate sex-acts on each other -in the privacy of Money’s surgery- a process he described as “healthy sexual exploration”.

Bruce grew up insisting -correctly- that he was a boy. Another bout of surgery -’gender reversal’ this time- was Money’s solution. Which failed, of course. In 2002, at the age of 36, Bryan took a lethal overdose of antidepressants. Two years later Bruce blew his own head off with a shotgun. In 2004 the UK Government created the Gender Recognition Act which enabled the advancement of Money’s theory. Money himself died in 2006, still convinced his “experiment” had proved his wretched theory of gender (READ MORE HERE)

Not surprisingly, Money was himself a sexual extremist who promoted “open marriage” and was loudly sympathetic to the idea of pedophilia. The trail of death and misery he left behind should have closed down the blind alley of reconstruction and “gender affirmation” insanity for good, but it seems no dreadful idea is too bad to be repeated -so long as it can be monetized. A combination of strategic lobbying and pharma-cash persuaded governments to enshrine this lunacy in law with the GRA (Gender Recognition Act) of 2012. Let’s get one thing straight: if we do not strike the GRA from the books, the chopping and hacking of young bodies will never end.

It was this Pandora’s box that was re-opened when the hypothetical LGB community allowed the “T” to be added to their vanity project. The butchery and child-abuse which followed is still being promoted and defended by schools, universities and governments across the western world.

This is why a bearded policeman wearing a dress is permitted to inspect your daughter’s genitals if she is arrested at, say, an anti-trans protest. This is why creepy male athletes with mediocre ability can swap to the female category and enjoy not only “victory” but also the cheap thrill of exposing themselves in ‘female-only’ changing-rooms and toilets to an audience of captive girls and women who are punished if they protest. This is why men recieved gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics for punching women senseless in the boxing ring.

And this is why, today, as you read these words, young girls and boys are sat in cold private rooms, listening to the sick advice of “doctors” who have picked up the torch lit by John Money. These are the children offered chest-binders to crush their growing breasts, fed drugs to warp their natural development, and -as soon as the medical predators can legally get away with it- led like sheep into operating theatres for irreversable life-destroying slice-and-dice mutilations.

When the history of the 21st century is reviewed from a safe distance, the transgender obscenity will be ranked with the worst excesses of voodoo and witchcraft, because it is no less brutal or pagan. Only one political party in the UK is committed to totally repealing the GRA -the Party of Women led by Kellie Jay Keen. Contact her here: Partyofwomen.org

Written by: Ian Andrew-Patrick

March 1, 2025