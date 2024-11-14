On July 26, 2020, with the George Floyd riots having finally settled down in the US, the Centers for Disease Control issued a plan for establishing nationwide quarantine camps where ‘high-risk’ individuals were to be isolated, given only food and some cleaning supplies. They would be banned from participating in any religious services. The plan included contingencies for preventing suicide. There were no provisions made for any legal appeals or even the right to legal counsel.

In four years of research and encountering truly shocking documents and evidence of what happened in the covid years, this one certainly ranks near the top of the list of totalitarian schemes for pathogenic control prior to vaccination. It is quite simply mind-blowing that such a scheme could ever be contemplated.

