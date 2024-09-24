Fire them all. Fire the Toronto teachers who despicably pushed a personal radical agenda by forcing middle-school students to help them hijack an event last week calling attention to an ongoing, drinking water crisis affecting indigenous children. These teachers figured Middle East problems are more important than the health problems and shortened life spans so common among Canada’s First Nations people. These activist lowlifes seized an opportunity to divert attention from calling for justice for the indigenous community, to push personal anti-Canadian, anti-Israel bias.

Parents were duped into believing they were signing permission slips to allow their 7th and 8th-grade students to attend a field trip to “observe” a protest last week in Toronto on behalf of the long-suffering First Nation. This goes beyond an inexcusable, incomprehensible indifference to the First Nation community members. The deception and bad judgement show these teachers aren’t to be trusted with the responsibility of shaping young minds. Or protecting them.

