Even in the Ukrainian parliament — where Zelenskyy has banned 11 opposition parties — voices of dissent are finally being heard. They have called for Zelensky’s impeachment, blasting him for his authoritarian suppression of democracy, disastrous war policies and public buffoonery. Zelenskyy is finished.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is an anti-American globalist puppet and thief who belongs in prison. Trump should cut him loose, expose the fraud, and bring peace and democracy to Ukraine.

Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg vis Getty Images