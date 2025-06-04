Bath Sheba is the lawyer who represented the astonishing hearings of Ottawa Police detective, Helen Grus. And although we teased out this short clip of her talk a few days ago, it is worth repeating, and for those who may not have seen it, this is truly an astonishing act by the hearing officer, or what people would think of as the ‘judge’ in this hearing.

For those who don’t know, Det. Grus was charged with misconduct for doing an investigation which clearly everyone already knew would show that a huge spike in baby deaths in 2021 was caused by the mandatory mRNA injections.

