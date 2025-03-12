According to a Global Witness report cited by the BBC, Brookfield subsidiaries deforested 9,000 hectares of Brazil’s biodiverse Cerrado savanna between 2012 and 2021, converting the land into soybean farms before selling them in 2021.

The activity released around 600,000 tonnes of CO2 — equivalent to 1.2 million London-to-New-York flights. The Cerrado, a critical ecosystem bordering the Amazon, is said to be vital for limiting global warming to 1.5°C, per the World Wide Fund for Nature.

