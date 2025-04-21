So successful was the campaign to demonise Lucy Connolly that, until now, it has been taboo to suggest that her imprisonment is appalling. Many who heard about her draconian sentence may have thought, “She must have deserved it”. Well, I hope I have offered some proof that is wrong, and that “Conservative councillor’s racist wife” was a handy label to demonise a good person who made a dreadful mistake.

Lucy is a victim of two-tier justice. What has happened to her shames a free country, I think. It upsets everyone who knows her and loves her, and those who know her do love her.

