I heard the full story of the woman jailed for two years for a tweet. Her injustice shames Britain
An ugly social media post landed Lucy Connolly with a 31-month sentence – her treatment is a testament to our injustice system
So successful was the campaign to demonise Lucy Connolly that, until now, it has been taboo to suggest that her imprisonment is appalling. Many who heard about her draconian sentence may have thought, “She must have deserved it”. Well, I hope I have offered some proof that is wrong, and that “Conservative councillor’s racist wife” was a handy label to demonise a good person who made a dreadful mistake.
Lucy is a victim of two-tier justice. What has happened to her shames a free country, I think. It upsets everyone who knows her and loves her, and those who know her do love her.
Archived link of the Telegraph story:
https://archive.ph/14BDG
Britain, like most of Europe, appears to be a lost cause .