Tommy Robinson’s new book, The Grooming Gang Cover Up, is currently sitting near the top of the Amazon charts. The response from mainstream media has been, unsurprisingly, muted. As a foster carer of two decades, I suspect the success of the book has less to do with public enthusiasm for Robinson and more to do with an exasperation with everyone else.

Tommy Robinson is a deeply imperfect messenger, but that doesn’t make the core facts he’s been highlighting for years any less true

Around 2011, I attended a foster carer training evening on female genital mutilation (FGM), forced marriage and honour-based violence. The trainer was an Iranian woman who had sought asylum in Britain after fleeing abuse in her home country. Bravely, she travels around the UK teaching foster carers, social workers and teachers how to recognise children at risk, and how not to be intimidated into looking the other way.

She began by telling us about Banaz Mahmod, a young woman from Mitcham in south London who reached out to police in 2005 warning that her male relatives were going to kill her. Officers took note of her concerns and assured her they would investigate but, tragically failing to comprehend the danger she was in, they sent her home. Banaz was strangled. Her father, uncle and three cousins were later convicted of her murder. The record of police failings is damning, revealing a pattern of professional hesitation over fears of being branded racist. One detective told the Guardian: ‘We started to learn lessons and then stopped learning them as a result of political correctness. And then Banaz died and that should never have happened.’

The murder of ten-year-old Sara Sharif, found dead in her home in Woking, Surrey, in August 2023 after prolonged abuse at the hands of her father and stepmother, shows that little has changed. The review into Sara’s murder revealed that professionals failed to question why Sara had started wearing a hijab, even when bruises were visible beneath it. During the review, an occupational therapist admitted that she had been fearful of causing offence. Neighbours who heard her screams hesitated. The same reticence to question cultural defences is still putting young lives at risk.

Our Iranian trainer explained that networks within certain communities can be extremely close-knit. There have been occasions, she told us, when a woman fleeing domestic violence reached what she believed to be the safety of a police station, only to find that the interpreter summoned to assist communication hailed from the same community as her abusers. It’s one of the reasons, she suggested, that some women are actively discouraged from learning even basic English.

Then she moved on to tell us about groups of men from south Asian communities who target girls in the care system, plying them with drugs and alcohol until they become dependent, then exploiting them. In some cases, she told us, this happened in the full knowledge of the wives and mothers of the perpetrators, who were too frightened to object, and too wary of police to report it.

At this point, the foster carer next to me raised his hand. ‘You do realise that everything you’ve just said is what Tommy Robinson has been going on about for years.’

An uncomfortable silence descended. The Iranian trainer, escorted by bodyguards, said nothing. The social worker present went visibly pale. ‘We don’t talk about him,’ he managed eventually.

‘But it is though,’ the foster carer insisted. ‘He’s been talking about what these girls have gone through for ages.’

‘I’m afraid I’m going to have to ask you to leave if you persist along those lines,’ the social worker stammered, his cheeks flooding with colour.

I Googled Tommy Robinson when I got home. One glance at the search results was all it took to dismiss him entirely. Fifteen years later, that same man now has a bestselling book on the very subject our Iranian trainer described that evening, and I think I understand why.

‘I’m afraid I’m going to have to ask you to leave if you persist along those lines,’ the social worker stammered

As someone who has sat with victims of sexual abuse – children in care who had a right to expect its protection – I despair at the failure of the state to take decisive action. The public is equally tired of hearing endless promises, expressions of regret and assurances that lessons have been learned.

Amid the institutional tiptoeing and carefully managed silence, there have been honourable exceptions. Julie Bindel has shown consistent courage on the issue, and the foster carers I know cheer her on with great admiration.

Maggie Oliver, the former Greater Manchester Police detective who blew the whistle on institutional failings, is taking the government to court over its failure to implement most of the 20 recommendations from the seven-year independent inquiry into child sexual abuse.

Yet while the news has recently been chock-a-block with high-profile celebrity sexual abuse scandals, the coverage of Oliver’s High Court battle has been patchy at best. Perhaps it’s because the victims of the grooming gangs were working class girls with very little social capital, whose abuse doesn’t lend itself to glossy headlines and slick tell-all documentaries.

Too many who profess to care deeply about protecting women and girls hide behind carefully worded statements, when the identity of the perpetrators is politically awkward.

Tommy Robinson is a deeply imperfect messenger, but that doesn’t make the core facts he’s been highlighting for years any less true. Vulnerable girls who should have been safe in the arms of the state have been betrayed on a massive scale.

Sometimes the person willing to keep saying the uncomfortable thing is necessarily someone disagreeable. And now, with self-publishing and social media, it is no longer possible to silence those who refuse to be cowed.

Child sexual abuse and exploitation, whether in celebrity circles or minority communities, needs to be confronted without fear of the labels that will inevitably follow. The alternative is more girls being betrayed, more uncomfortable silence, and more people turning to imperfect messengers, because the palatable ones are too squeamish to speak out.

Written by Rosie Lewis

Spectator Magazine/November 16, 2026

Photo: Valerie Price