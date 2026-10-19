What alchemy turns a century of documented pogroms, castrated rabbis, extorted Christians, and murdered village elders into a story about poor victims who simply had no choice? You know the answer, because you have already paid for it in your own streets, with your own daughters; this is what happens to a society that refuses to confront an ethos because it is afraid of one word.

You are still paying for your cowardice in the streets of London, Paris, Berlin, Toronto, and New York, where crowds chant for intifada, where Jews hide their kippot, and where Christmas markets stand behind concrete barriers. Ask yourself whether the ethos you refused to see in Hebron has not quietly followed you home. You keep asking who bumped into them first and keep finding someone to blame, the Jews, the colonialists, the settlers, yourselves, anyone but the ethos itself, because naming it would mean admitting that cultures are not interchangeable and that some of them settle their disputes with a knife.

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The world is closing in on us, the lies keep spreading, and we are watching European cities change beyond recognition before our very eyes, while the same ethos we met in Shechem and Hebron is welcomed with open arms and the people who warn about it are shouted down as racists. The midterms are only weeks away, on November 3, and I am asking every single one of you to look very carefully at who you are voting for, and not to lend your hand to the progressives and the DSA, who are ready to hand our cities over to that ethos and gamble with the safety of our daughters for the sake of a slogan. Go out and vote, every one of you, and bring your family, your neighbors, and your friends, because this is no longer a game of left and right; our lives depend on it.